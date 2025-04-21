AGL62.97▲ 0.52 (0.01%)AIRLINK180.65▼ -0.74 (0.00%)BOP11.37▲ 0.2 (0.02%)CNERGY8.54▲ 0 (0.00%)DCL9.74▲ 0.47 (0.05%)DFML43.75▲ 0.02 (0.00%)DGKC127.25▲ 2.25 (0.02%)FCCL46.65▲ 0.47 (0.01%)FFL16.29▲ 0.63 (0.04%)HUBC145▲ 2.23 (0.02%)HUMNL13.1▼ -0.14 (-0.01%)KEL4.48▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)KOSM5.7▼ -0.09 (-0.02%)MLCF69.4▲ 3.89 (0.06%)NBP88▲ 0.79 (0.01%)OGDC211.99▼ -0.89 (0.00%)PAEL47.65▲ 1.05 (0.02%)PIBTL10.56▼ -0.05 (0.00%)PPL170.7▼ -0.2 (0.00%)PRL34.65▲ 0.38 (0.01%)PTC22.6▼ -0.26 (-0.01%)SEARL95.75▲ 0.8 (0.01%)TELE7.27▲ 0.06 (0.01%)TOMCL34.4▲ 0.22 (0.01%)TPLP9.9▼ -0.01 (0.00%)TREET21▲ 0.07 (0.00%)TRG65.55▲ 0 (0.00%)UNITY27.8▲ 0.44 (0.02%)WTL1.33▲ 0.01 (0.01%)

Six canals on Indus River turns controversial due to lack of consultation: Water Resources minister

LAHORE –  Two canals would be constructed in Sindh, two in Punjab and one in Balochistan under the Green Pakistan Project, said Federal Minister for Water Resources Moeen Wattoo unveiled on Monday.

“The six canals on Indus River have turned controversial due to misunderstandings and a lack of consultation,” said the minister while unveiling the very reason behind the protests against the project.

The statement comes at a moment when the PPP and opposition parties are protesting against the six canals project on Indus River.  PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had given a threat of quitting the federal government over the six canals issue.

The PPP chairman had made it clear that the federal government led by PM Shehbaz Sharif should address the issue of six canals.  Earlier, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had given the same threat of leaving the provincial government.

Watto, who is PML-N leader from Okara, however, claimed that the negotiations have now started and the matter would be resolved amicably.

He reiterated that, under the Green Pakistan Project, two canals are to be built in Sindh, two in Punjab and one in Balochistan.

The minister emphasized that each province has the right to use its allocated share of water as it sees fit.

Bilawal expresses concerns on six canals, calls for unanimous decision

Web Desk Staff

