Advocate Imaan Mazari resigns from IHCBA’s enforced disappearances committee

ISLAMABAD  – Advocate Imaan Mazari on Monday resigned from the Enforced Disappearances Committee of the Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA).

According to the reports, Imaan Mazari submitted her resignation to the President and Secretary of the Islamabad High Court Bar Association.

Imaan Mazari expressed disappointment and surprise over the Bar Association’s decision to withdraw its petition from the Supreme Court concerning the 26th Constitutional Amendment and judges’ seniority, stating that the Bar’s retreat from its principled stance was disheartening.

She further stated that she had been appointed Chairperson of the committee on enforced disappearances by the Islamabad High Court Bar. However, she was never even issued the official letterhead to release statements on behalf of the committee.

Imaan Mazari criticized the Bar’s reversal of its principled position, calling it condemnable, cowardly, and unfortunate.

She added that her acceptance of the role was driven by her commitment to the rule of law and advocacy for the release of forcibly disappeared individuals.

She added that it is evident that the Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) lacked the courage to stand firm on this issue.

“I hereby resign from the position. I cannot allow the current Bar cabinet to tarnish my name and reputation. My resignation should be accepted,” she added.

Imran Khan moves IHC for early hearing of his appeal against sentence in £190 million case

 

Web Desk Staff

