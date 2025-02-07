Bilawal attends US National Prayer Breakfast in Washington

WASHINGTON – Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari attended the United States National Prayer Breakfast in Washington on Friday.

The PPP social media shared the pictures of its Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while sitting in the National Prayer Breakfast. In the pictures shared by the PPP, US President Donald J. Trump is seen delivering the speech while Bilawal is seen sitting there.

After attending the National Breakfast in Washington, the PPP chairman while talking to the media said that there is a need to strengthen people-to-people ties between Pakistan and the United States (US).



Bilawal Bhutto said that the event was attended by US President Donald Trump and dignitaries from around the world. He described it as a valuable opportunity.

The PPP chairman further emphasized that Pakistan and the US should enhance public engagement, adding that religion should be used to unite people rather than divide them. He also held meetings with members of Congress during the event, clarifying that all his interactions were in a personal capacity.

Bilawal Bhutto also delivered a speech at the National Prayer Breakfast and met with global leaders on the occasion.