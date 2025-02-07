AGL44.75▼ -1.48 (-0.03%)AIRLINK182.85▼ -2.34 (-0.01%)BOP9.67▼ -0.26 (-0.03%)CNERGY7.25▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)DCL8.5▼ -0.02 (0.00%)DFML46.5▲ 0.79 (0.02%)DGKC102▼ -0.53 (-0.01%)FCCL36.7▲ 0.06 (0.00%)FFL14.33▼ -0.2 (-0.01%)HUBC126.2▼ -0.63 (0.00%)HUMNL12.9▼ -0.17 (-0.01%)KEL4.32▲ 0 (0.00%)KOSM6.05▼ -0.01 (0.00%)MLCF42.7▼ -0.19 (0.00%)NBP70▼ -0.33 (0.00%)OGDC196.33▲ 0.89 (0.00%)PAEL38.12▲ 0.16 (0.00%)PIBTL7.73▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)PPL168.03▲ 0.14 (0.00%)PRL33.35▼ -0.67 (-0.02%)PTC22.3▼ -0.21 (-0.01%)SEARL102.19▼ -1.78 (-0.02%)TELE8▼ -0.02 (0.00%)TOMCL32.71▼ -0.13 (0.00%)TPLP11.62▼ -0.01 (0.00%)TREET20.02▲ 0.13 (0.01%)TRG66.5▲ 0.34 (0.01%)UNITY30.14▼ -1.22 (-0.04%)WTL1.54▲ 0.02 (0.01%)

Bilawal attends US National Prayer Breakfast in Washington

Auto Draft
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

WASHINGTON – Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari attended the United States National Prayer Breakfast in Washington on Friday.

The PPP social media shared the pictures of its Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while sitting in the National Prayer Breakfast. In the pictures shared by the PPP,  US President Donald J. Trump is seen delivering the speech while Bilawal is seen sitting there.

After attending the National Breakfast in Washington, the PPP chairman while talking to the media said that there is a need to strengthen people-to-people ties between Pakistan and the United States (US).

Bilawal Bhutto said that the event was attended by US President Donald Trump and dignitaries from around the world. He described it as a valuable opportunity.

The PPP chairman further emphasized that Pakistan and the US should enhance public engagement, adding that religion should be used to unite people rather than divide them. He also held meetings with members of Congress during the event, clarifying that all his interactions were in a personal capacity.

Bilawal Bhutto also delivered a speech at the National Prayer Breakfast and met with global leaders on the occasion.

Web Desk Staff

Related Posts

  • Featured, Pakistan

Fitch Ratings acknowledges Pakistan’s progress on economic stability

  • Pakistan

Basant festival 2025 date announced by kite flying association

  • Pakistan

Pakistan’s largest cricket stadium proposed in Islamabad as CDA preparing design

  • Pakistan

SHC seeks arguments on maintainability of plea against PECA Amendment law

Recomended

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer