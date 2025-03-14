AGL56.41▲ 1.11 (0.02%)AIRLINK180.1▲ 3.78 (0.02%)BOP13.09▼ -0.36 (-0.03%)CNERGY7.48▼ -0.01 (0.00%)DCL9.44▼ -0.02 (0.00%)DFML45.89▼ -0.23 (0.00%)DGKC134.53▲ 0.65 (0.00%)FCCL45.18▼ -0.11 (0.00%)FFL16.06▲ 0.84 (0.06%)HUBC133.24▲ 0.14 (0.00%)HUMNL13.02▲ 0.01 (0.00%)KEL4.45▲ 0 (0.00%)KOSM5.97▲ 0.01 (0.00%)MLCF58.81▲ 0.78 (0.01%)NBP73.41▲ 0.21 (0.00%)OGDC218.59▲ 0.31 (0.00%)PAEL42.62▲ 1 (0.02%)PIBTL9.92▲ 0.5 (0.05%)PPL183.08▼ -1.54 (-0.01%)PRL35.33▲ 0.15 (0.00%)PTC24.34▲ 0.64 (0.03%)SEARL95.82▲ 1.29 (0.01%)TELE7.88▲ 0.01 (0.00%)TOMCL34.56▲ 0.34 (0.01%)TPLP10.84▲ 0.1 (0.01%)TREET22.27▲ 0.55 (0.03%)TRG60.94▼ -0.4 (-0.01%)UNITY29.14▼ -0.27 (-0.01%)WTL1.33▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Sindh govt launches job portal for youth across province

Sindh Govt Launches Job Portal For Youth Across Province
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

KARACHI – Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the newly launched job portal would register youth from across the province, connecting employment opportunities with the talent to drive provincial progress.

CM Murad urged both employers and job seekers to register on the platform for maximum outreach.

The CM also mentioned that job advertisements for Grade 1 to 4 positions would be published on the portal while Grade 5 to 15 recruitments would continue through IBA Sukkur.

The Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) and temporary job postings would also be linked to the system.

The CM underscored the PPP’s longstanding commitment to serving Sindh and emphasized efforts to rebuild communities affected by floods.

“Under Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s vision, we initiated a project to construct 2.1 million houses, and we have already completed over 800,000 homes,” he added.

CM Murad urged both employers and job seekers to utilize the job portal and ensured transparency in the recruitment process. He also encouraged the private sector to advertise job vacancies through the platform.

Good News for Sindh residents as New Age Limit announced for Govt Jobs

 

Web Desk Staff

Related Posts

  • Pakistan

Hajj 2025: Saudi Arabia reveals new age criteria for pilgrims!

  • Pakistan

Indian media leads terrorist support campaign during Jaffar Express hijacking: DG ISPR

  • Pakistan, Top News

DG ISPR, Balochistan CM Bugti address press conference on Jaffar Express Attack

  • Pakistan

NADRA Family Registration Certificate Fee in March 2025 [FRC Fee Update]

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer