Sindh govt launches job portal for youth across province

KARACHI – Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the newly launched job portal would register youth from across the province, connecting employment opportunities with the talent to drive provincial progress.

The CM also mentioned that job advertisements for Grade 1 to 4 positions would be published on the portal while Grade 5 to 15 recruitments would continue through IBA Sukkur.

The Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) and temporary job postings would also be linked to the system.

The CM underscored the PPP’s longstanding commitment to serving Sindh and emphasized efforts to rebuild communities affected by floods.

“Under Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s vision, we initiated a project to construct 2.1 million houses, and we have already completed over 800,000 homes,” he added.

CM Murad urged both employers and job seekers to utilize the job portal and ensured transparency in the recruitment process. He also encouraged the private sector to advertise job vacancies through the platform.