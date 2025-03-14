DG ISPR, Balochistan CM Bugti address press conference on Jaffar Express Attack

QUETTA – Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti, and Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry are holding a presser to address recent hijacking of the Jaffar Express and the successful clearance operation that followed.

DG ISPR Press Conference

Indan Media peddled FAKE News about Jaffer Express Attack

Addressing one of most audacious militant assaults in the country, the Army spokesperson lambasted Indian media for pushing false information about the Jaffar Express hijacking. He accused Indian government-controlled media outlets of airing fake footage to create propaganda, describing it as part of a “misinformation warfare.”

He shared clips from Indian media to push disinformation about the assault.

The statements come after a high-level security conference in Quetta, held the day prior, in which Pakistan’s leadership reaffirmed the country’s commitment to counter any efforts aimed at destabilizing Pakistan. Attendees of the meeting included Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, senior federal and provincial ministers, as well as senior military and civilian officials.

During the conference, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called for national unity, urging political leaders across the country to engage with the military to address pressing challenges.

On Thursday, during a National Assembly session, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif also criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party for politicizing the hijacking incident and misrepresenting the facts on social media.

The hijacking, which saw the Jaffar Express attacked by militants from the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), has garnered widespread international condemnation, including statements from China, the United States, Iran, and Germany, all expressing concern over the incident.

The government continues to emphasize the importance of unity and resilience as the situation develops.

The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon, when the Jaffar Express, traveling from Quetta to Peshawar with 440 passengers, was ambushed by militants from the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA). The attackers opened fire on the train, taking the passengers hostage and prompting an immediate response from security forces.

The security forces launched a two-day operation to rescue the hostages and neutralize the threat posed by the BLA militants. Both Bugti and Chaudhry provided updates on the operation, reassuring the public of the government’s commitment to ensuring the safety of all citizens.

The situation is now under control, and investigations are ongoing to determine the full scope of the attack and the perpetrators behind it.

More Updates to follow…