AGL56.41▲ 1.11 (0.02%)AIRLINK180.1▲ 3.78 (0.02%)BOP13.09▼ -0.36 (-0.03%)CNERGY7.48▼ -0.01 (0.00%)DCL9.44▼ -0.02 (0.00%)DFML45.89▼ -0.23 (0.00%)DGKC134.53▲ 0.65 (0.00%)FCCL45.18▼ -0.11 (0.00%)FFL16.06▲ 0.84 (0.06%)HUBC133.24▲ 0.14 (0.00%)HUMNL13.02▲ 0.01 (0.00%)KEL4.45▲ 0 (0.00%)KOSM5.97▲ 0.01 (0.00%)MLCF58.81▲ 0.78 (0.01%)NBP73.41▲ 0.21 (0.00%)OGDC218.59▲ 0.31 (0.00%)PAEL42.62▲ 1 (0.02%)PIBTL9.92▲ 0.5 (0.05%)PPL183.08▼ -1.54 (-0.01%)PRL35.33▲ 0.15 (0.00%)PTC24.34▲ 0.64 (0.03%)SEARL95.82▲ 1.29 (0.01%)TELE7.88▲ 0.01 (0.00%)TOMCL34.56▲ 0.34 (0.01%)TPLP10.84▲ 0.1 (0.01%)TREET22.27▲ 0.55 (0.03%)TRG60.94▼ -0.4 (-0.01%)UNITY29.14▼ -0.27 (-0.01%)WTL1.33▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

NADRA Family Registration Certificate Fee in March 2025 [FRC Fee Update]

Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

ISLAMABAD – The National Database Registration Authority (Nadra) issues Family Registration Certificate (FRC), providing a family tree of Pakistani citizens.

It carries details about total numbers of a family and others. It is issued to citizens after verifying their records. FRC can be obtained in three following different categories:

By Birth – The produced certificate will list your family including the details of your parents and siblings.

By Marriage – The produced certificate will list your family including the details of your spouse and children.

By Adoption – The produced certificate will list your family including the details of your guardian.

If a person is not registered in NADRA and does not hold 13 digit ID number, his/her name will not be part of the FRC.

Where to Apply for FRC

Pakistani nationals can apply for the FRC by either visiting NADRA Registration Center (NRC) or through new NADRA mobile app.

NADRA Registration Center (NRC)

You can apply for the Family Registration Certificate (FRC) by going to the nearest NADRA Registration Center (NRC).

Overseas Pakistanis can visit the Pakistan mission offices in their respective host countries to obtain the Family Registration Certificate (FRC).

FRC Fee in March 2025

As of March 2025, Nadra charges for the Family Registration Certificate are unchanged. The FRC fee stands at Rs1,000.

Our Correspondent

Related Posts

  • Pakistan, Top News

DG ISPR, Balochistan CM Bugti address press conference on Jaffar Express Attack

  • Pakistan

Sindh govt launches job portal for youth across province

  • Pakistan

Lahore Bar Association challenges judges’ transfer in SC

  • Featured, Pakistan

Motorways police break silence on reports of ban on Suzuki Alto

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer