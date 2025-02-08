Bad news for families of federal govt employees who die during service

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has announced a major change in compensation structure for families of government employees who die during service.

Under the revised Prime Minister’s Assistance Package, the government job quota scheme for family members of the low-grade government employees had been withdrawn.

Reports said the Establishment Division has officially issued an office memorandum, directing all ministries and divisions to implement the new policy.

The notification stated that the quota has been withdrawn in light of the Supreme Court’s ruling dated October 18, 2024, and the decision will be applicable from the date of the apex court’s verdict.

In the case of death during service, all other benefits and facilities available to civil servants under the Prime Minister’s Assistance Package will continue.

The Establishment Division clarified that this decision will not apply to the heirs of law enforcement agency martyrs who lost their lives in terrorist incidents.

Additionally, the decision will not apply to appointments made before the Supreme Court’s ruling.

Under the previous quota scheme, a widow/widower, wife/husband or child of a civil servant in different grades was offered a government job on a contract or regular basis without competition and merit.

In October 2024, the apex court declared the quota system discriminatory and illegal. A three-emember bench headed by then then Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa had announced the ruling.