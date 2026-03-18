Sidhu Moose Wala’s AI version to tour Pakistan, other countries in 2026

An AI version of popular Indian Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moose Wala is expected in Pakistan and other countries in 2026, announced his team.

The team has revealed Signed to God World Tour 2026 in love with the singer after three years of his death.

The international media reported that the singer’s team revealed the “Signed to God” tour through a post on his official Instagram account.

The global tour, scheduled for this year, will feature a digital avatar of the late artist created using artificial intelligence. The AI-generated version of Sidhu Moose Wala is expected to perform in multiple countries.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidhu Moosewala (ਮੂਸੇ ਆਲਾ) (@sidhu_moosewala)

The tour is planned to cover several locations, including the United States, Canada, United Arab Emirates, India, United Kingdom, Australia and Pakistan.

Following the announcement, the social media users in Pakistan expressed excitement over the possibility of the tour reaching the country.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in May 2022 in India’s Punjab state by assailants linked to the gang of Lawrence Bishnoi. His killing was widely reported and is regarded as one of the most high-profile incidents in recent Indian music history.