No need to visit test centres as Punjab unveils virtual driving license card for bikers

LAHORE – The Punjab government has decided to allow motorcycle riders to obtain virtual driving license cards through on-road tests.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore stated that motorcyclists can now get their licenses from any location without having to visit driving testing centers repeatedly, according to the reports.

This move is aimed at simplifying the licensing process and reducing administrative hurdles for applicants.

Under the new system, all licenses—except international ones—will be issued as virtual cards. Wardens using the “One App” will have the authority to process licenses, while bikers only need to feed their data on-road, pay the required fee, and receive their licenses.

Dr. Ata Ur Rehman added that in the coming days, the licensing system will also be extended to 16-year-olds, providing young citizens the opportunity for legal driving.

The introduction of virtual cards is expected to save the government millions annually and will allow instant access to all data via the One App using the ID card number, eliminating the need for physical cards.

A summary regarding the rollout of licenses and virtual cards has also been submitted to the Inspector General of Punjab to ensure the new system is implemented across the province efficiently.