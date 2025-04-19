Sheikh Rasheed among others given challans [charge sheets] in cases related to May 9 riots

RAWALPINDI – An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Saturday distributed copies of challans (charge sheets) among the accused including prominent political figures, and has fixed a date for indictment in the cases related to May 9 riots.

During the hearing of seven more May 9-related cases, ATC distributed challan copies to Sheikh Rasheed, Omar Ayub, Kanwal Shauzab, Zartaj Gul and other accused.

Once the process of distributing challans in all 11 cases is completed, formal charges would be framed against the accused.

Judge Amjad Ali Shah of the Anti-Terrorism Court presided over the hearing.

The challans from seven cases registered at Wah Saddar, Taxila, Civil Lines, Sadiqabad and City police stations were submitted to the court and distributed to the relevant accused including Arif Abbasi and Mian Imran Hayat besides the aforementioned individuals.

The lawyers representing Imran Khan and other accused were present in court while Prosecutor Zaheer Shah appeared on behalf of the prosecution.

The court adjourned further proceedings on the May 9 cases until April 26.

It may be mentioned here that Imran Khan, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Ali Amin Gandapur, Shibli Faraz, Omar Ayub and several others have been nominated in the May 9 cases.

Earlier, the Supreme Court (SC) had directed the trial courts to decide the May 9 cases within four months.

A Supreme Court three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Yahya Afridi was hearing the case regarding the cancellation of bail for the accused involved in the May 9 incidents.

After the hearing, the court ordered the trial court to conclude the cases within four months.

During the proceedings, the counsel for one of the accused questioned how the trial could be completed within four months, stating, “There are 35 cases against us, and it is not possible to conclude the trials in such a short time,”.

Chief Justice Yahya Afridi remarked that a similar situation had taken place in Mardan with the Mashal Khan murder case.

“At that time, I was the Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court, and the trial in the Mashal Khan case was completed within three months. The anti-terrorism court can deliver results,” remarked the CJP.

It may be mentioned here that the Supreme Court had also directed the trial court just a day earlier to decide some of the bail cancellation cases filed by the Punjab government within three months.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan was formally indicted in an anti-terrorism court (ATC).

Khan, who is facing several other charges, faced indictment over May 9 attack on Mianwali’s judicial complex, with Ayub and Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar among those named in the case.

The court adjourned the hearing and next session has been slated for later this month, with witnesses expected to testify. A total of 57 individuals have been named in the case, alongside 150 unidentified persons, according to the police statement.