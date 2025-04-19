FIA to enhance surveillance at Pakistan’s all airports to curb human trafficking, begging

KARACHI – The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) decided to enhance surveillance of passengers at airports nationwide to curb human trafficking and organized begging, the sources close to the development said on Saturday.

The sources within the FIA said that a decision has been made to install CCTV cameras at all arrival and departure counters of airports across the country. This move is aimed at tightening monitoring mechanisms to prevent illegal activities.

The Director General of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) issued directives for the immediate installation of these cameras at all airports.

The sources further confirmed that the surveillance footage from these CCTV cameras would also be monitored at FIA Headquarters. The immigration heads at all airports have received official instructions from the headquarters to implement this order.

Last year in November, the authorities had decided to install biometric machines at airports nationwide in a bid to enhance security measures for international travelers.

The Ministry of Interior mandated biometric verification for all international passengers and has issued directives to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to take immediate action on this initiative.

According to the ministry’s letter, the implementation of biometric verification would make it nearly impossible for wanted criminals to travel both domestically and internationally. The biometric machines would be installed at international immigration counters in airports.

The interior minister also said that the use of biometric technology would ensure effective screening of passengers, with the objective of improving security and aligning it with international standards.