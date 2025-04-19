Malaysia visit visa from Pakistan – Fee, required documents update April 2025

KARACHI – Pakistani citizens are bound to obtain a visit visa before travelling to Malaysia as a tourist as they will be deported in case of reaching the airport without it.
Malaysia has emerged as popular tourist destination in the world as it offers a blend of bustling cities, beaches, lush rainforests and historic landmarks, the qualities which make it a perfect holiday destination.
As per Malaysian rules, Pakistani citizens are eligible to apply for the e-visa with validity of six months.
Documents required for Malaysia Visit Visa
Passport
A digital copy of the Pakistani passport’s biographical information page
Passport-size photo of applicant
Hotel reservation or Proof of accommodation
Return ticket
Proof of funds for the duration of the trip to Malaysia
Malaysia Visit Visa Fee in Pakistan
The fee for eVisa of Malaysia for tourists stands at 20 Malaysian Ringgit. As of April 19, 2025, one Ringgit is equal to Rs62.92 so the electronic single entry visa costs Rs1,258.
The applicants will also pay the visa processing fee that stands at 105 Ringgit, in addition to the services charges. Applicants can paying the eVisa processing fee with a valid debit or credit card.