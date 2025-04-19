AGL62.45▼ -1.19 (-0.02%)AIRLINK181.39▼ -2.38 (-0.01%)BOP11.17▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)CNERGY8.54▲ 0.01 (0.00%)DCL9.27▼ -0.17 (-0.02%)DFML43.73▲ 0.54 (0.01%)DGKC125▼ -0.87 (-0.01%)FCCL46.18▲ 0.01 (0.00%)FFL15.66▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)HUBC142.77▼ -0.67 (0.00%)HUMNL13.24▲ 0.24 (0.02%)KEL4.53▲ 0.09 (0.02%)KOSM5.79▲ 0.02 (0.00%)MLCF65.51▲ 0.94 (0.01%)NBP87.21▲ 1.73 (0.02%)OGDC212.88▼ -1.2 (-0.01%)PAEL46.6▼ -0.42 (-0.01%)PIBTL10.61▲ 0.18 (0.02%)PPL170.9▼ -0.84 (0.00%)PRL34.27▼ -0.25 (-0.01%)PTC22.86▲ 0.47 (0.02%)SEARL94.95▲ 2.04 (0.02%)TELE7.21▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)TOMCL34.18▼ -0.55 (-0.02%)TPLP9.91▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)TREET20.93▼ -0.1 (0.00%)TRG65.55▼ -1.1 (-0.02%)UNITY27.36▼ -0.43 (-0.02%)WTL1.32▲ 0 (0.00%)

Malaysia visit visa from Pakistan – Fee, required documents update April 2025

Malaysia Visa From Pakistan Fee Update For January 2025
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

KARACHI – Pakistani citizens are bound to obtain a visit visa before travelling to Malaysia as a tourist as they will be deported in case of reaching the airport without it.

Malaysia has emerged as popular tourist destination in the world as it offers a blend of bustling cities, beaches, lush rainforests and historic landmarks, the qualities which make it a perfect holiday destination.

As per Malaysian rules, Pakistani citizens are eligible to apply for the e-visa with validity of six months.

Documents required for Malaysia Visit Visa

Passport

A digital copy of the Pakistani passport’s biographical information page

Passport-size photo of applicant

Hotel reservation or Proof of accommodation

Return ticket

Proof of funds for the duration of the trip to Malaysia

Malaysia Visit Visa Fee in Pakistan

The fee for eVisa of Malaysia for tourists stands at 20 Malaysian Ringgit. As of April 19, 2025, one Ringgit is equal to Rs62.92 so the electronic single entry visa costs Rs1,258.

The applicants will also pay the visa processing fee that stands at 105 Ringgit, in addition to the services charges. Applicants can paying the eVisa processing fee with a valid debit or credit card.

Our Correspondent

Related Posts

  • Pakistan

FIA to enhance surveillance at Pakistan’s all airports to curb human trafficking, begging

  • Pakistan

Sheikh Rasheed among others handed over copies of challans [charge sheets] in cases related to May 9 riots

  • Pakistan

Behbood Savings Certificates profit rate in Pakistan – Update for April 2025

  • Pakistan

PU terminates 12 professors who went abroad on scholarships but never returned to serve

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer