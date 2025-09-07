Sheharbano Naqvi: First Pakistani Woman officer Joins Asia 21 Fellowship

LAHORE – Punjab Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sheharbano Naqvi made history by becoming the first female police officer from Pakistan to be selected for the prestigious Asia 21 Next Generation Fellowship 2025.

Naqvi, known for her dedication to protecting communities, has been recognized as one of the emerging leaders from 27 countries who will gather in Manila, Philippines, from December 5–7, 2025, to discuss innovative solutions to global challenges.

Punjab police top officials praised her exemplary leadership, saying the recognition highlights the talent and potential of Pakistan’s police force on the international stage. A spokesperson for Punjab Police added that the Fellowship underscores the Asia Society’s mission to connect changemakers and cultivate leadership in line with global standards.

ASP Naqvi amassed huge praise after her courageous intervention in rescuing woman from mob of around 200 people in Lahore. The woman had been falsely accused of blasphemy due to a misreading of the Arabic text on her shirt.

Naqvi negotiated with the crowd and organized human chain to safely escort the woman, later clarifying that her shirt only bore the word “beautiful” in Arabic.