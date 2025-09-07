Pakistan to host T20I Tri-Series involving Afghanistan, Sri Lanka

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board will host its maiden T20I tri-series involving Afghanistan and Sri Lanka from 17 to 29 November.

The series has been organised to provide all teams with valuable preparation ahead of next year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, to be staged in India and Sri Lanka.

The tri-series will begin on 17 November with Pakistan taking on Afghanistan at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. This will be Afghanistan’s first-ever T20I in Pakistan, having earlier played five ODIs in the country, the last of which was against Australia during the ICC Champions Trophy in February this year.

On 19 November, Sri Lanka will face Afghanistan at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, while the remaining five T20Is of the tri-series, including the final on 29 November, will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Earlier, in October/November, Pakistan will host South Africa for a two-match Test series – part of ICC World Test Championship 2025-27, as well as three T20Is and three ODIs from 12 October to 8 November.

PCB Chief Operating Officer Sumair Ahmed Syed:

“We look forward to hosting Sri Lanka and Afghanistan for Pakistan’s maiden T20I tri-series. This event will not only offer excellent preparation for next year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup but also present fans with exciting cricket across venues.

“Earlier this year, PCB successfully delivered the ICC Champions Trophy and the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier. These achievements underline our capacity and readiness to host back-to-back international events at the highest level.”

Tri-Series T20I Tournament (Pakistan, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka)

17 November – Pakistan v Afghanistan, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

19 November – Sri Lanka v Afghanistan, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

22 November – Pakistan v Sri Lanka, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

23 November – Pakistan v Afghanistan, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

25 November – Sri Lanka v Afghanistan, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

27 November – Pakistan v Sri Lanka, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

29 November –Final, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore