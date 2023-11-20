Actor and fashion designer Shazeal Shoukat remained the fashion connoisseur as Samjhota star continues to slay in bold sartorial choices, and her charismatic charm is keeping social media users on heels.

Shazaeal is a known artist who keeps entertaining millions with her impeccable performances on small screens.

The starlet has made nearly a half million fans on Instagram with her every avatar remaining light, courtesy of bold personality, and vast wardrobe choices. The Benaam star Insta and other handles remained hub of her stunning pictures and videos that are enough to raise temperature.

Shazeal has again something for her fans to take inspiration from, as she dropped new snaps showing her one-shoulder crop tops.

Some of her famous dramas include Teri Raah Main, Mann Aangan and Meri Mishal.