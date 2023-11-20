LAHORE – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather for Lahore and most parts of Pakistan during the next two days.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan.

Under these conditions, mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of Pakistan and cold in the upper parts on Monday night and the following two days.

Partly cloudy and cold weather is likely in Murree, Galliyat and surroundings.

Fog/smog will likely prevail in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa plains during morning hours.

Fog/smog is likely to prevail in Sialkot, Lahore, Gujranwala, Narowal, Sargodha, Okara, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khanewal, Multan, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan and surroundings.

Moderate fog/smog will likely disturb vehicular movement on the Motorway (Sialkot-Lahore, Pindi Bhasttian-Faisalabad) and portions of the National Highway during morning hours.

In Lahore, minimum temperature is likely to remain between 10-12 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Meanwhile, dry weather prevailed over most parts of Pakistan and cold in upper parts during the last 24 hours.

Leh and Skardu remained the coldest places in the province where mercury dropped 04 C below the freezing point.

In Lahore, minimum temperature was recorded at 12 C.

Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 45 per cent.