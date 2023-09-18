Gorgeous Lollywood diva Saboor Aly is a vivid showbiz star as the Parizaad actor never shies from keeping things transparent, especially her bold persona.

Saboor’s fashion style is characterized by its glamour, versatility, and ability to flaunt the latest trends. The actor is known for her impeccable style and ability to turn heads wherever she goes again turns heads.

The globetrotter star, in her latest avatar, slayed in a hot pink tank top and white pants as she aced the chic look in new pictures.

Her recent snaps from Palm Jumeriah Beach in Dubai show the actor having lifetime experience. To complete her look, Saboor also donned a bandana which she wrapped around her head, giving a touch of retro glamour.

‘Sand under my feet, Wind in my hair, Salt on my skin,’ the caption cited.

Courtesy: @sabooraly (Instagram)

Known for her multiple blockbuster projects, Saboor aced every look and is among considered one of the most sought-after faces in the modelling industry.

Loved by millions online, Aly is an avid social media user who keeps her fans entertained with her dazzling content.

For the unversed, Saboor is sister of actor Sajal Aly and she started acting at a young age with Choti Si Kahani. Some of her famous projects are Mehmoodabad ki Malkain Gul o Gulzar, Parizaad, and Bay Qasoor.