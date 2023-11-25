RAWALPINDI- The first day of the two-day scenario-based practice match at Pindi Cricket Stadium showcased a stellar performance from the Pakistani batters, setting a promising tone ahead of the upcoming Test series against Australia.

In a display of skill and form, the Pakistan Batters posted a formidable total of 298-2 in 63 overs. Shan Masood, exhibiting his prowess, led the charge with a brilliant knock of 101 before retiring. Babar Azam also made a significant contribution, retiring after scoring 71.

Saim Ayub added 35 to the total, while Saud Shakeel (44*) and Sarfaraz Ahmed (19*) remained unbeaten at the stumps.

The batting lineup demonstrated resilience and consistency, leaving a positive impression as the team gears up for the challenging Test series in Australia.

On the bowling front, Khurram Shahzad and Aamir Jamal managed to claim a wicket each, offering a glimpse of the bowlers’ capabilities against a formidable batting lineup.

With the encouraging performance on Day 1, the Pakistani team is poised with confidence as they prepare to fly to Australia for the upcoming Test series.

The scenario-based practice match serves as a valuable opportunity for the team to fine-tune their skills and strategies before facing the competitive challenges Down Under.

The cricketing community eagerly awaits the continuation of this preparation journey as the team aims for success on the international stage.