KARACHI- Renowned actress Sajal Ali, celebrated for her popularity in both Pakistan and India, recently responded to marriage advice from her admirers, including a suggestion urging her to marry soon.

A screenshot circulating on social media captured a moment where the actress engaged with a user who advised her to consider marriage. The advice came in response to an image posted by Sajal on Instagram, prompting various comments from her followers.

In one notable comment, a user wrote, “Get married now, the Day of Judgment is near,”.

Sajal, in turn, responded with a measured inquiry, saying, “What does marriage have to do with the Day of Judgment, my brother?,”

Sajal Ali, known for her roles in various television dramas and films, married actor Ahad Raza Mir in March 2020. However, speculations regarding their marital status arose in 2022, suggesting a divorce between the two. Neither Sajal nor Ahad Raza Mir officially confirmed or responded to these rumors.

As the news circulates, the fans and followers remain intrigued by the actress’s response and await any official statements regarding her personal life. Sajal Ali continues to be a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, and her interactions on social media often draw attention and curiosity from her large fan base.