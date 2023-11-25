LAHORE- Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) on Saturday appointed Saadullah Jan Tarin as president of the party in Balochistan and made Rehana Habib Jalib Baloch.

The IPP also appointed Rehana Habib Jalib Baloch as the president of the party’s women wing in Balochistan.

IPP Secretary General Aamir Mahmood Kiani issued the notification of the appointment of both the leaders after consultation with Party’s Patron-in-Chief Jahangir Khan Tarin.

The leaders also held a meeting with Jahangir Khan Tarin and expressed confidence in his leadership. They expressed their commitment to work for the party.

Muhabbatullah Tareenn and Dr. Saleem Pathan from Sindh were also present there in the meeting.

پیٹرن انچیف استحکام پاکستان پارٹی جہانگیر خان ترین سے بلوچستان کے ترین قبائل کے رہنماؤں اور عمائدین کی ملاقات. استحکام پاکستان پارٹی میں باقاعدہ شمولیت.

وفد میں ملک سعد اللہ جان ترین، محب اللہ ترین، محترمہ ریحانہ حبیب جالب بلوچ اور سندھ سے ڈاکٹر سلیم پٹھان شامل تھے. ملک سعد… pic.twitter.com/Ukobb3qLss — Istehkam-E-Pakistan Party (@istehkamPK) November 25, 2023

Instehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Spokesperson Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said that youth’s connection with the youth of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had come to an end, saying that her party’s focus is on addressing the problems of the masses.

Firdous Ashiq Awan expressed that with the announcement of election dates, the IPP is present in the field to raise voice for the problems of the public.

“IPP is purely for the public and their true well-wisher,” said Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan.

She mentioned the PTI, during its tenure, failed to fulfill its promises. She highlighted that the existence of the IPP came into action after the events of May 9. She affirmed the party’s commitment to work for the end of injustice. She said the IPP’s eagle has made its presence felt and now they would work for the supremacy of the merit.

Firdous was of the view that the IPP was getting stronger by every passing day as leaders from the various political parties are joining it.