Shab-e-Barat Holiday announced for Feb 14

KARACHI – A sigh of relief for Sindh students as provincial education authorities announced Holiday for February 14, 2025 Friday, and it will make a long holiday for young learners.

The holiday was announced on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat, which is special night for Muslims, as prayers, and duas are being done for loved ones on 15th of Shaban.

Sindh Education Department declared a holiday for all educational institutions across the Southeastern region on February 14, 2025, in observance of ‘sacred night’.

Shab-e-Barat Holiday

A notification issued by the Education department confirmed that the holiday will fall on Friday, February 14, and apply to both public and private educational institutions.

Additionally, the notification stated that the holiday will also be observed on the 15th of Sha’ban in all schools and colleges across Sindh.

 

School holiday notification Feb 2025 in Pakistan update

 

Web Desk (Lahore)

