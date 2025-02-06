Pakistan, China aim to deepen strategic ties with focus on transformative cooperation

BEIJING – Pakistan and China reaffirmed commitment to build a closer China-Pakistan Community of Shared Future in a New Era in a high-level meeting between President Asif Ali Zardari and Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Beijing on Thursday.

Leaders of ‘Iron Friends’ mulled enhancing people-to-people and cultural exchanges, recognizing their significance in deepening bilateral ties, exploring avenues for expanding high-quality development under CPEC 2.0, focusing on key sectors such as renewable energy, science and technology, infrastructure, and agriculture to promote mutual progress.

The two sides also agreed to enhance trade and economic cooperation, particularly through strengthening business-to-business and private-sector connections.

President Asif Ali Zardari highlighted strong foundation of “All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership” between Pakistan and China, which has been nurtured by successive generations of leaders. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s dedication to further enhancing bilateral ties and emphasized the pivotal role of CPEC in regional connectivity and economic growth.

In high-level interactions, he further expressed appreciation for Beijing’s ongoing support of Pakistan’s development initiatives, underscoring the lasting partnership between the two nations.