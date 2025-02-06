AGL46.23▼ -3.47 (-0.07%)AIRLINK185.19▼ -6.93 (-0.04%)BOP9.93▼ -0.18 (-0.02%)CNERGY7.29▼ -0.2 (-0.03%)DCL8.52▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)DFML45.71▼ -0.69 (-0.01%)DGKC102.53▼ -3.01 (-0.03%)FCCL36.64▼ -1 (-0.03%)FFL14.53▼ -0.45 (-0.03%)HUBC126.83▼ -0.25 (0.00%)HUMNL13.07▼ -0.34 (-0.03%)KEL4.32▼ -0.11 (-0.02%)KOSM6.06▼ -0.11 (-0.02%)MLCF42.89▼ -1.36 (-0.03%)NBP70.33▼ -2.8 (-0.04%)OGDC195.44▼ -4.44 (-0.02%)PAEL37.96▼ -1.18 (-0.03%)PIBTL7.79▼ -0.02 (0.00%)PPL167.89▼ -4.39 (-0.03%)PRL34.02▼ -0.57 (-0.02%)PTC22.51▲ 0 (0.00%)SEARL103.97▲ 1.2 (0.01%)TELE8.02▼ -0.19 (-0.02%)TOMCL32.84▼ -0.47 (-0.01%)TPLP11.63▲ 0.05 (0.00%)TREET19.89▼ -0.73 (-0.04%)TRG66.16▼ -0.31 (0.00%)UNITY31.36▲ 0.76 (0.02%)WTL1.52▼ -0.06 (-0.04%)

State Bank of Pakistan’s liquid foreign reserves rise by $46 million

Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

KARACHI – Pakistan’s liquid foreign reserves stood at $16,044.1 million as of January 31, 2025.

According to the data released by the State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday, liquid foreign reserves held by the central bank stood at $11,418.3 million.

Net foreign reserves held by the commercial banks stood at $4,625.8 million as of January 31, 2025.

During the week ended on January 31, 2025, SBP’s liquid foreign reserves increased by $46 million to $ 11,418.3 million.

In the previous week, central bank’s liquid foreign reserves decreased by $76 million to $11,372.4 million due to external debt repayments.

During the week ended on January 17, 2025, SBP’s reserves decreased by $276 million to $11,448.7 million due to external debt repayments.

SBP’s monetary policy stance paves way for macroeconomic stability

Staff Report

Related Posts

  • Featured, Pakistan

Shab-e-Barat Holiday announced for Feb 14

  • Featured, Pakistan

Fast track passport in Pakistan – Latest fee, delivery time in Feb 2025

  • Featured, Pakistan

Behbood Savings Certificates new profit rate in Pakistan from February 2025

  • Business

Minister distributes livestock assets among women in South Punjab

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer