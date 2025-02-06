State Bank of Pakistan’s liquid foreign reserves rise by $46 million

KARACHI – Pakistan’s liquid foreign reserves stood at $16,044.1 million as of January 31, 2025.

According to the data released by the State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday, liquid foreign reserves held by the central bank stood at $11,418.3 million.

Net foreign reserves held by the commercial banks stood at $4,625.8 million as of January 31, 2025.

During the week ended on January 31, 2025, SBP’s liquid foreign reserves increased by $46 million to $ 11,418.3 million.

In the previous week, central bank’s liquid foreign reserves decreased by $76 million to $11,372.4 million due to external debt repayments.

During the week ended on January 17, 2025, SBP’s reserves decreased by $276 million to $11,448.7 million due to external debt repayments.