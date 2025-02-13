Shab-e-Barat 2025: Schools, Colleges to remain closed on Friday

KARACHI – Sigh of relief for students in Sindh as provincial authorities announced that all public and private schools and colleges in the province will remain closed on February 14, Friday, in observance of Shab-e-Barat.

February 14 holiday was decided in a meeting of the Sub-Committee of the Steering Committee on Education as faithful pray on 15th night of Sha’ban, seeking mercy and forgiveness from Allah SWT.

Shab-e-Barat Holiday

Shab-e-Barat is a time when Muslims believe that Allah determines the fate of individuals for the upcoming year. It is a night marked by prayers and supplication, where sins are forgiven, sustenance is granted, and hardships are relieved. Although prayers on this night are not mandatory, they are highly encouraged for both spiritual redemption and seeking mercy.

Department of College Education has urged students and staff to take note of the holiday and observe the occasion with prayers, including for the deceased.

Meanwhile, students in Punjab, KP, Balochistan, Azad Kashmir, and Gilgit Baltistan will attend classes as per routine.