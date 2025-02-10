Holiday announced for Schools, Colleges on Feb 14; Notification here

KARACHI – Schools and colleges will remain closed in Sindh on February 14 in light of Shab-e-Barat, the night of forgiveness in which Muslims pray.

Department of College Education in Sindh announced that all government and private colleges, as well as schools, will remain closed on February 14, 2025, Friday in observance of the night of 15th Sha’ban (Shab-e-Barat).

“In pursuance of the decision taken in the meeting ‘Sub-Committee of Steering Committee on Education held on 28th November 2024. All Public and Private Educational Institutions under the Administrative Control of College Education Dept, Government of Sindh shall remain closed on Friday, 14 February 2025 on account of Shab-e-Barat”, the notification said.

Students and staff are advised to note the holiday, which falls on Friday this week.

Feb 14 Holiday

Shab-e-Barat

Shab-e-Barat will be observed on Friday Muslims believed that Allah SWT decides individuals’ fates for the year. It is a night of mercy, where Allah forgives sins, grants sustenance, and relieves afflictions.

Prophet Muhammad SAW emphasized the importance of seeking forgiveness, not just for oneself but also for the deceased. While prayers on this night are not obligatory, they are highly encouraged as an opportunity for redemption and mercy. Regular worship and prayer, even in small amounts, are appreciated by scholars of some schools of thought.