Bomb Explosion targets Miners’ Vehicle in Balochistan’s Harnai; 9 Dead, several injured

QUETTA – At least nine people lost their lives, and seven others suffered injuries in deadly IED explosion targeting a vehicle carrying a crew of miners in Shahrag tehsil of Harnai district, Balochistan, local media said Friday.

The strong blast wrecked the vehicle, leaving several dead on the spot. It was reported Levies men were targetted in the attack, but several civilians lost their lives. Those who died and were injured were moved to hospital, as further proceedings are underway.

Balochistan, along with KP, saw surge in terror attacks, prompting concerns over security and the increasing influence of militant organizations in the area.

Authorities are working to identify those responsible for the attack. The government has also called on the interim Afghan government to take immediate action against militant groups operating within Afghanistan’s borders, as these groups have been linked to the recent uptick in violence in Pakistan.

The recent explosion follows similar bombing incident. when a police officer was injured in a blast targeting a police vehicle on the Western Bypass in Quetta.

This is a developing story, and further updates will be shared soon…