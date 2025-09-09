Pakistani Tiktok Star Lands In Jail For Sharing Bold Videos Online

PESHAWAR – Police in the Gulbahar area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa capital detained a local social media star Alisha, who faces allegations of posting provocative content on TikTok and other sites.

Her account is filled with bold photos and videos, and had racked up thousands of views, drawing both admiration and outrage from social media users.

After her arrest, cops registered formal case against the influencer. In a surprising turn, Alisha shared a clip apologizing to her fans and the nation, admitting she had crossed the line.

Social media is now buzzing with debates, with some supporting her while others condemn her actions.

Earlier this year, Pakistani government passed Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Act 2025, raising concerns over digital freedom. As critics warn that vague provisions and expanded powers for social media regulation authorities could further restrict online expression, some praised it for drawing borders.