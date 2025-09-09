Pakistan floods victims to get relief in electricity bills

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has decided to extend relief in electricity bill to people affected by ongoing floods in the country.

Reports said the government is reviewing proposals to waive several charges and taxes on electricity bills for citizens affected by the recent devastating floods.

The proposed relief measures include the removal of General Sales Tax (GST), Fuel Cost (FC) surcharge, and fixed charges from electricity bills. Authorities are also considering eliminating GST and excise duty on fuel price adjustments.

In addition, there are discussions underway about waiving income tax, additional and further taxes, as well as the retailer sales tax currently applied to electricity bills.

The move comes amid widespread flooding in Punjab, which has severely impacted agricultural lands and displaced hundreds of thousands of people.

Just a day earlier, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari urged the government to declare an agricultural emergency and called for a complete waiver of electricity bills for farmers affected by the floods.

Meanwhile, torrential rains and flash floods have wreaked havoc in many regions of the country, claiming 910 lives, injuring 1,044 people, destroying 7,850 homes, and killing 6,180 livestock since June 26, according to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

At least 234 people have died in Punjab, including 91 children, 104 men, and 39 women.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the death toll has reached 504, with 90 children, 338 men, and 76 women among the victims. Sindh has reported 58 fatalities, comprising 24 children, 26 men, and 8 women.

Flash floods have caused widespread devastation in most areas of the country, with Balochistan reporting 26 fatalities—including 16 children, 6 men, and 4 women. In Gilgit-Baltistan, 41 people lost their lives, among them 6 children, 26 men, and 9 women. Azad Jammu & Kashmir recorded 38 deaths due to the deluge, comprising 9 children, 17 men, and 12 women. Meanwhile, in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 9 individuals perished, including 5 children, 3 men, and 1 woman.

Punjab reported the highest number of injuries with 654 individuals affected, including 199 children, 253 men, and 202 women, highlighting the severe impact on vulnerable populations across the province.