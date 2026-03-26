Where to watch Qalandars v Kingsmen match as HBL PSL 11 begins today

LAHORE – HBL Pakistan Super League season 11 (PSL 11) is all set to commence today with title defender Lahore Qalandars taking on Hyderabad Kingsment at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Qalandars, who have played in the final of four of the last six HBL PSL editions, are paired with arch rivals Karachi Kings, Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi. Each team in their set will play the other twice and face teams out of this set once.

The other set of four teams is Hyderabad Kingsmen, Multan Sultans, Islamabad United and Rawalpindiz. In this format each team will play 10 matches after which a Qualifier followed by two eliminators will decide the finalists for the HBL PSL 11.

Squads

Lahore Qalandars: Shaheen Afridi (captain) Abdullah Shafique, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Naeem, Tayyab Tahir, Hussain Talat, Dasun Shanaka, Sikandar Raza, Dunith Wellalage, Haseebullah Khan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Haris Rauf, Mustafizur Rahman, Usama Mir, Ubaid Shah, Mohammad Farooq

Hyderabad Kingsmen: Hammad Azam, Marnus Labuschagne, Sharjeel Khan, Syed Saad Ali, Rizwan Mehmood, Mohammad Tayyab Arif, Irfan Khan, Saim Ayub, Asif Mehmood, Maaz Sadaqat, Hassan Khan, Hunain Shah, Kusal Perera, Shayan Jahangir, Usman Khan, Akif Javed, Ottneil Baartman, Riley Meredith, Mohammad Ali

PSL Matches Live Broadcast in Pakistan

Millions of fans in Pakistan will be able to catch the thrilling HBL PSL 11 action on Pakistan Television (PTV), A Sports, Geo Super and Ten Sports on their televisions.

PSL Live Score Today

The live score of HBL PSL 11 matches will be available on various websites including the official site of the Pakistan Super League: https://psl-t20.com/.

Cricket fans can also get the live score of the PSL matches by visiting the leading cricket portal https://www.espncricinfo.com/.

PSL Match Live Streaming in Pakistan

The live streaming of PSL 2026 matches will be available at three following platforms in Pakistan:

Tapmad (https://www.tapmad.com/)

Tamasha (https://tamashaweb.com/)

Myco (https://myco.io/)

Mobile phones users can follow can visit the platforms to watch the PSL matches live in Pakistan.

Where to Watch HBL PSL 11 Across the Globe

The HBL PSL 11 action will be broadcast live for the first time on ESPN in Australia and New Zealand.

T Sports and Tapmad will live stream the tournament in Bangladesh.

Cricbuzz, Switch TV, Cricbuzz TV on ELIFE and STARZPLAY will offer services in Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Fans in Sri Lanka will be able to catch the live action on Tapmad and Dialog TV. Tapmad and VIU Hub will also be streaming the HBL PSL action live in Sri Lanka.

Fans in Nepal will be able to watch HBL PSL 11 matches live on Tapmad.

ARY Digital (Sky 748 and Glass 724) and ARY Plus will broadcast and live-stream the HBL PSL 11 in the United Kingdom.

Fans from United States of America and Canada can tune in to Willow TV, Willow Sports and Willow by Cricbuzz to watch the HBL PSL matches. Tapmad will also live-stream the action in Rest of the World.