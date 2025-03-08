Senator Buppi presented in Senate,  Ejaz Chaudhry’s absence referred to privilege committee

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Aon Abbas Buppi was presented in the Senate on a production order while the matter of Senator Ejaz Chaudhry not being presented despite a production order was referred to the Privileges Committee.

The Senate session was chaired by Chairman Yusuf Raza Gilani, during which PTI’s detained Senator Aon Abbas Buppi was presented on a production order, whereas Senator Ejaz Chaudhry was once again not brought to the House.

Addressing the Senate, Aon Abbas Buppi thanked Chairman Senate Yusuf Raza Gilani for issuing the production order and shared details of his arrest.

He stated that at 8am, 20 people entered his house, raided his factory and harassed him.

He further informed the House that during the operation, some individuals entered his bedroom, physically assaulted him and demanded his mobile phone. He was presented before a judge, who asked about the case against him. He was told that he was accused of hunting five deer.

Buppi expressed his disappointment, stating that rather than feeling pleased about being presented in the House, he regretted that Senator Ejaz Chaudhry was still not brought despite the production order.

He criticized the repeated disregard for the chairman’s production orders, saying that his own production order was executed merely to appease the chairman, as authorities knew that if he was not presented, the chairman would not preside over the session.

He demanded the cancellation of his production order, insisting that he wanted to return to jail. He declared that he would not attend the Senate session until Senator Ejaz Chaudhry was also presented as per his production order and that he would seek release only through legal means.

As the PTI senator attempted to walk out after his speech, Chairman Senate Yusuf Raza Gilani stopped him and issued a ruling, stating that both Ejaz Chaudhry and Aon Abbas Buppi had been issued production orders.

While Aon Abbas Buppi was presented and Ejaz Chaudhry was not. The chairman announced that the matter of non-implementation of the production order was being referred to the Privileges Committee.