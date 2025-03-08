From Pari Gul Tareen to Saira Batool – Meet pride of Balochistan

ISLAMABAD – International Women’s Day is observed across the world, including Pakistan, today to pay tribute to the women for their role in society and highlight their rights.

This year’s theme “For ALL Women and Girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment.” calls for action that can unlock equal rights, power and opportunities for all and a feminist future where no one is left behind.

Pakistani women have been at the forefront of in all domains whether it is social, political, economic or cultural progress. From the corridors of politics to the field of sports, from education to entrepreneurship, women in Pakistan have demonstrated resilience, determination, and leadership.

The women from Balochistan have also proved their mettle across the world earning pride not only for their province but also for whole Pakistan.

On this day, we pay tribute to them for their excellence performance in their respective fields despite challenges posed by militant groups such as BLA and other extremists.

Baloch Women Who Have Scripted History

Justice Tahira Safdar was the first women chief justice of the Balochistan High Court.

CSP officer Pari Gul Tarin is spearheading a centre to facilitate women and youth in Quetta.

Saira Batool made history as first fighter pilot from Balochistan.

Zakia Jameel became first commissioned naval officer in Pakistan Navy.

PSP officer Shazia Sarwar, who have served in Punjab as DPO, is also a pride of the province.

There are many more such examples in Balochistan.

These figures are the true face and representatives of the Baloch women. Those who exploit the women cannot become a representative of them.