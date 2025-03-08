Virat Kohli suffers injury ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final against New Zealand  

DUBAI – India’s star batter Virat Kohli sustained an injury ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand.

The final is set to take place on Sunday in Dubai. Kohli suffered a minor injury during net practice at the ICC Academy on Friday.

According to reports, Kohli was facing fast bowling in the nets when a sharp delivery struck his knee.

He stopped the practice immediately.

India’s physio staff quickly attended to him, applied spray and wrapped the affected area with a bandage.

Despite the injury, Kohli remained on the field, observed the rest of the training session and updated teammates and coaching staff about his fitness.

Later, the Indian coaching staff clarified that Kohli’s injury was not serious and that he would be fully fit to play in the final.