Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Monday said that the provincial government had withdrawn two batches of an allegedly adulterated eye drug that resulted in the loss of eyesight for over a dozen diabetic patients and verification of the seized injection was under way to identify those responsible.

Speaking to reporters in Lahore, Naqvi emphasised that decisive action could be taken once the report of the incident was available, which he said was expected in 10-12 days.

He also stressed the need to determine whether the issue was related to the injection itself or the transportation process, adding that it was also important to maintain proper temperature for such medicines.

Naqvi explained that the injections were manufactured in Lahore and dispatched to Sadiqabad, which made it essential to pinpoint where the problem occurred.