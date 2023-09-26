Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Qazi Faez Isa said on Monday that the trend of seeking another date for hearing will no longer be entertained by the Supreme Court.

A three-member bench led by the CJP was hearing a case pertaining to a land dispute during which one of the counsels requested the court to set another date for proceedings.

At this, the CJP remarked that the lawyer should forget that seeking an adjournment could be an option.

With SC facing a backlog of cases, the CJP said that, “This is also a message for everyone, the trend of seeking adjournments will no longer fly. The number of cases pending before the apex court is quite high”.

Notices should be issued during one hearing and arguments should be sought at the next, said CJP Isa.

He further said that it may be so in other courts that adjournments are sought to present documents and the next date for hearing is given. “[But] if a case is being brought before the Supreme Court, all documents should be complete.”

CJP Isa said that the practice of granting adjournments in the cases should now be considered a thing of the past.

The top judge said time is given in other courts for the submission of documents related to cases but the Supreme Court is the last court of resort where records of all cases were submitted beforehand.

The court rejected the lawyer’s plea.