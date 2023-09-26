Pakistan Muslim League-N has constituted a coordination committee to extend a warm welcome to the party supremo Nawaz Sharif when he will be returning home next month from Britain.

Chief Organizer of PML-N Maryam Nawaz has constituted the party’s Punjab, Islamabad, Azad Kashmir and KP women wings’ coordination committees for welcome of Nawaz Sharif.Khawaja Saad Rafique has been given responsibility for Rawalpindi division, Malik Ahmed Khan for Gujranwala, Ahsan Iqbal for Sargodha, Khurram Dastagir will head Faisalabad reception committee.

Other the other hand, Javed Latif will head Sahiwal, Awais Laghari Multan, Ayaz Sadiq Bahawalpur, Talal Chaudhry Dera Ghazi Khan and Saud Majeed will be responsible for the Lahore committee.

Moreover, under nine divisions, committees of the party officials of 36 districts will also be constituted.

Ata Tarar will lead Rawalpindi, Musaddik Malik Attock, Hanif Abbasi Chakwal, Saba Sadiq Jhelum, Shaikh Aftab Gujrat, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry Sargodha and Chaudhry Tanvir will head Okara committee of the party.