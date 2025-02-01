12 terrorists killed, 18 soldiers martyred in operation in Balochistan’s Kalat

RAWALPINDI – Security forces eliminated 12 terrorists for attempting to establish road blocks to disrupt peaceful environment, in Kalat district of Balochistan.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said terrorists had made the attempt in Mangocher area on night between January 31 and February 1 when the operation was conducted.

“On behest of inimical and hostile forces, this cowardly act of terrorism was aimed at disrupting the peaceful environment of Balochistan by targeting mainly the innocent civilians, the military’s media wing said..

Security forces and law enforcement agencies were immediately mobilized, who successfully thwarted the evil design of terrorists and killed 12 terrorists, ensuring security and protection of the local populace.

However, during the conduct of operations, eighteen brave soldiers, having fought gallantly, made the ultimate sacrifice and embraced martyrdom.

Ensuing sanitization operations are being conducted and the perpetrators, facilitators and abettors of this heinous and cowardly act, will be brought to justice, ISPR said.

“Security forces of Pakistan in step with the nation remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” it said.