Security arrangements completed for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations

Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that on the occasion of EidMilad-un-Nabi (PBUH), luminous gatherings, rallies, and processions across the province will be provided full security.

Security will remain on high alert and strict vigilance will be maintained over miscreants and anti-state elements.

Punjab Police spokesperson while sharing the details, shared that across the province on the occasion of EidMilad-un-Nabi (PBUH), for the security of 1,398 gatherings and 2,498 processions, more than 60,000 officers and personnel have been deployed.

In Lahore, on the occasion of EidMilad-un-Nabi (PBUH), 216 processions and 112 gatherings will be held, for whose security more than 8,000 officers, personnel, and volunteers will perform duties.

Punjab Police spokesperson shared that for the security of gatherings, processions, and rallies, all traditional and modern policing resources will be utilized.

Police, Traffic Police, Elite Force, Special Branch, and CTD teams will fully assist in the security arrangements. IG Punjab directed that for Category A, B, and C processions and gatherings, strict security measures should be ensured according to SOPs. In sensitive cities, gatherings and rallies will be monitored with the help of Safe City cameras. At the district level, the consultation and suggestions of peace committees, religious scholars, and community leaders will also be taken into consideration.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that all RPOs, CPOs, and DPOs should personally supervise the security arrangements of EidMilad-un-Nabi (PBUH), while control rooms must ensure round-the-clock monitoring of the security arrangements for all EidMilad-un-Nabi (PBUH) programs.