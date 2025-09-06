Imam of Masjid Al-Aqsa delivers lecture on Gaza, Seerat-un-Nabi at CUI

COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) had the distinct honor of welcoming His Excellency Dr. Mahmoud Al-Habbash, Advisor to the President of Palestine on Religious Affairs, Chief Justice of the Shariat Court, and Imam of Masjid Al-Aqsa, for a special address on “Gaza and Seerat-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him).”

He was accompanied by His Excellency Dr. Zuhair Mohammad HamadallahZaid, Ambassador of the State of Palestine to Pakistan, other honorable delegation members, and Mr. Abdul Sami from the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Government of Pakistan, Islamabad.

The visit began with a courtesy meeting with the Rector, CUI, Prof. Dr. SajidQamar and senior CUI officials, where discussions focused on academic cooperation and reaffirming solidarity with Palestine. The honorable Rector highlighted the significance of the visit during the blessed month of Rabi-ul-Awwal, noting that the Seerah of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) remains a timeless guide of justice.