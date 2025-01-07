Seasoned banker Naveed Qazi takes helm as NCCPL new chief

KARACHI – Naveed Qazi has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited NCCPL, and the seasoned bankrer aims to lead transformation.

Mr. Qazi, with around 4 decades of experience in banking and financial services sector, worked across diverse range of fields including corporate and retail banking, microfinance, capital markets, risk management, and I.T.

He remained in several converted positions, including Advisor for Digitalization and Strategic Initiatives at Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX). In this role, he focused on improving processes, strengthening operational controls, and implementing automation to enhance efficiency and customer service.

His leadership experience includes serving as President and CEO of both JS Bank and First Microfinance Bank. He has also held key roles at Standard Chartered Bank Pakistan as Chief Information Officer and at American Express Bank Pakistan as Chief Operating Officer, contributing significantly to the growth and development of these institutions.

Qazi completed his MBA from Institute of Business Administration (IBA) and later extensive training in leadership programs, including at INSEAD. He is known for his expertise in organizational transformation, strategic planning, and managing large-scale projects.

His focus on innovation and continuous improvement within the financial sector is expected to bring significant value to NCCPL as the organization continues to evolve and strengthen its position in the market.