Schools closed until further notice amid Flood choas; Check Notification

ARIFWALA – The district administration of Arifwala announced the closure of schools in flood-affected areas in light of safety of students and teachers.

According to the notification issued by Education Department under direction of the Deputy Commissioner of Pakpattan, 12 schools in Arifwala Tehsil will remain closed from September 1 until further notice.

Flood School Updates

DC said that the decision was made to protect lives and prevent any harm due to rising floodwaters. He stressed that safeguarding the lives and property of residents remains the district administration’s top priority.

Parents and guardians have been urged to keep their children at home until the situation improves and authorities give the green light for reopening.

Punjab Flood Update

Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) cautioned that very high to exceptionally high flood levels are expected in the Sutlej, Ravi, and Chenab rivers until September 3.

Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over the upper catchments of these rivers, triggered by a monsoon low over northern Madhya Pradesh, is likely to worsen the situation.

Sutlej at Ganda Singh Wala and Chenab at Trimmu are expected to reach exceptionally high flood levels, while the Chenab at Panjnad will see very high levels. Residents have been urged to remain vigilant and follow safety instructions.