Rain emergency declared in Multan amid heavy rains

ISLAMABAD – Multan and its surrounding areas witnessed heavy rainfall, causing water accumulation in several low-lying neighborhoods and streets.

Authorities warned residents to remain cautious as conditions continue to worsen. Rains significantly increased water levels in the Chenab River, and a major flood wave is expected over the next 24 hours.

Several vulnerable areas have already seen evacuations to safer locations.

Met Office warned that heavy rain may continue for the next few hours, and local disaster management teams have been placed on high alert to respond to emergencies.

As per PMD advisory, heavyfalls may generate flash floods in local streams of Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Manshera, Abbottabad, Nowshera, Swabi, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Northeast Punjab, Kashmir, Hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan and adjoining areas.

Heavy downpour may cause urban flood in low lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, Narowal, Peshawar, Nowshera and Mardan.

PDMA confirmed that the ninth spell of monsoon rains has begun, with heavy showers expected to continue until September 2.

Punjab Relief Commissioner Nabeel Javed has directed officials and provincial authorities to remain alert and ensure preparedness for any emergencies resulting from the heavy rains.