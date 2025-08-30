EOBI Long-Serving Workers to get over Rs30,000 Monthly Pension

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government fulfilled long-standing demand by increasing pensions for workers under the Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI).

From September 1, Rs10 billion in pensions and arrears will be distributed among nearly 500,000 pensioners. Under the new measures, minimum pension has been raised from 10,000 to 11,500 per month.

Pensioners with long service may now receive more than 30,000 monthly. The increase includes a 15% formula-based hike, effective from January 1, 2025, along with arrears for the past eight months.

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, said the government is committed to the welfare of the working class and will expand the scope of EOBI. A special committee has been formed to recommend further inclusions under the pension scheme.

“The social protection of laborers is a top priority for the government. As per Article 38(c) of the Constitution, the state must ensure social security for all citizens,” the minister added.