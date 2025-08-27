Widespread rains predicted in Pakistan on August 29 onward

ISLAMABAD – More widespread rains with scattered heavy and at times hefty falls are likely in Pakistan from August 29 to September 02 with occasional gaps.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, strong monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea & the Bay of Bengal will start penetrating the upper parts of Pakistan on August 29. A westerly wave will also approach the upper and central parts of the country on August 30.

Under these conditions, widespread monsoon rains are predicted in Pakistan from August 29 to September 02.

Kashmir/Gilgit-Baltistan:

Monsoon rains with scattered heavy and at times hefty falls are likely in Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber and Mirpur from August 29 to September 02.

Rains with isolated heavy falls are predicted in Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche and Shigar from August 30 to September 01.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa:

Rains with scattered heavy and at times hefty falls are likely in Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Buner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Kohat, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Hangu, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Waziristan, Tank and Dera Ismail Khan from August 29 to September 02.

Punjab/Islamabad:

Rains with scattered heavy and at times hefty falls are likely in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot, Faisalabad and Sahiwal. Rain and wind/thundershower with isolated heavy falls are predicted in D.G. Khan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rajanpur and Rahimyar Khan from August 29 to September 02.

Sindh:

Rains are likely in Mithi, Tharparkar, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Dadu and Umer Kot on 30th and 31st August.

Balochistan:

Rains with isolated heavy falls are likely in Barkhan, Musakhel, Loralai, Sibbi, Zhob, Kalat & Khuzdar from 30th August to 01st September.

Impacts:

Widespread rains may generate flash floods in local nullahs/streams of Murree, Galiyat, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, northeast Punjab, Kashmir, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Heavy rains may cause urban flooding in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Peshawar, Nowshera and Mardan. Landslides/mudslides may cause road closures in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galiyat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir.