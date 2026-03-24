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SBP cancels license of Al Raj International Exchange Company

By Staff Report|Mar 24, 2026 |Updated 6 months ago
Sbp Cancels License Of Al Raj International Exchange Company

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has cancelled the authorisation/license of Al Raj International Exchange Company (Private) Limited for serious violations of regulatory instructions.

Consequently, the head office of Al Raj International Exchange Company (Private) Limited and all constituent branches are prohibited from undertaking any foreign exchange-related business activities in any capacity.

“This order will come into force with immediate effect,” reads a statement issued by the central bank on Tuesday.

SBP cancels license of Dream Exchange (Private) Limited

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