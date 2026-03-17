SBP announces bank holiday in Pakistan on Monday

The State Bank of Pakistan, its allied offices and public, private banks and financial institutions will remain closed on Monday, March 23, 2026, on account of a public holiday on Pakistan Day.

All public and private banks, as well as development finance institutions and microfinance banks, will remain closed on the aforementioned date. Public and private banks and other financial institutions will reopen and resume normal working on Tuesday, March 24, 2026.

“The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed on March 23, 2026 (Monday), being a public holiday on the occasion of Pakistan Day as declared by the Government of Pakistan”, reads a statement issued by the SBP on Tuesday.