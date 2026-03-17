Senate Chairman Gilani axes own office budget, saves Rs750 Million in Austerity Drive

ISLAMABAD – Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani launched sweeping austerity campaign, starting from the very top. Chairing a high-level meeting at the Senate Secretariat, Gilani ordered drastic cuts to the Senate’s budget, with his own office taking the first and most significant hit.

Declaring that financial discipline must begin at the highest level, Chairman enforced major reductions in the operational expenses of his office, setting a powerful example for all departments to follow. The message was clear: no office is above accountability.

The sweeping crackdown includes a complete ban on foreign travel, a 50% cut in fuel (POL) consumption, and the grounding of 60% of official vehicles, a move expected to dramatically curb government spending. Non-essential procurements have been strictly prohibited, while salary deductions and contributions will be implemented in line with existing government policies.

In a further push to tighten expenditures, the Secretariat has introduced rotation-based pick-and-drop services for HR management, minimizing operational costs and reducing fuel usage. Moreover, every future purchase will now face strict scrutiny, requiring approval from a newly formed Senate Austerity Committee.

The impact is expected to be massive. Officials project that more than 50% of the remaining budget for the current fiscal year will be slashed, translating into a staggering Rs. 700 to 750 million in savings.

Calling public office a “sacred trust,” Chairman Gilani stressed that transparency, accountability, and strict financial discipline must guide every decision. He underscored that austerity is not just a policy, it is a national responsibility, urging all wings of the Secretariat to comply fully.

This aggressive belt-tightening drive signals a dramatic shift in governance, aiming to restore public confidence and demonstrate that even the highest offices are not immune to sacrifice in tough economic times.