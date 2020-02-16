SBCA to demolish tilted building

City Reporter The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) has decided to demolish a multi-storey ramshackle building in Usmanabad area. According to the SBCA, the six-story residential building had been vacated and sealed after it had developed cracks and started leaning on Friday. The residents are asked to remove their luggage from the dilapidated building by tonight. The officials said that they will demolish the building on Sunday. Sources said that the ramshackle building may collapse any time. Last year a 23-year old six-storey building, which was tilted down earlier in the day, had been raised after getting construction permit of ground plus one floor. A few months back, the city administration decided to raze as many as 326 ‘illegal’ under-construction buildings in different parts of the city. Official sources told media Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani gave the approval to the SBCA to start demolition of the illegal under-construction structures and buildings which were uninhabited.