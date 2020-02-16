Boy injured in stray bullet incident

City Reporter A twelve-year-old boy wounded after being hit by a stray bullet in Karachi’s Cattle Colony, police told media on Sunday. Police officials said the child is identified as Muzammil who was going with his father and later hit by a bullet fired from an unknown direction on his leg. The injured boy was shifted to Jinnah Hospital and police department initiated an investigation into the incident. Earlier in October last year, a 10-year-old boy had hit by a stray bullet in Karachi’s Orangi Town who had been taken to Civil Hospital of the city for treatment and is said to be in stable condition. Speaking to the media, Arman’s family said that the bullet came from nowhere and pierced in a leg of the kid. In the same month, a seven-year-old Aqsa had lost her life after being hit by a stray bullet at Karachi’s Saeedabad area. The girl was hit by a bullet during the assembly session at her school. After being treated for 48 hours in the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital, she lost her life.