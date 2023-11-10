Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) have agreed to jointly work to attract industry and investors under “Bananas in Pakistan’s Bioeconomy: Transforming Waste into Textile”, the project of Global Environment Facility (GEF) for the use of banana waste for making yarn, food items, and organic fertilizer, instead to burning the precious recourse of Sindh.

In this regard, on Thursday a meeting was held at the university committee room, presided by Vice-Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri, in which officials associated with various sectors of FAO in Rome, Australia, and Pakistan and experts from Sindh Agriculture University participated.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri said that due to a lack of knowledge about the importance of banana waste, 3.5 million tons of banana waste is burnt annually in the country, which has negative effects on the environment.