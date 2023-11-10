Rain of light to moderate intensity lashed the federal capital, like other parts of the country, on Thursday afternoon turning the weather cold and compelling most of the citizens to stay indoors. The rain-wind/thunderstorm of low to moderate intensity started around 4:00 pm in the capital city, with hailstorms at a few places, and continued with gaps.

The day temperatures have dropped from two to three degrees celsius after the rain. However, more rain expected in the next twenty-four hours/The rain occurred due to a westerly wave affecting the upper parts of the country which is persisting as per the synoptic situation revealed by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) earlier.

The PMD in its advisory warned the travelers visiting northern areas to remain cautious. The farmers of barani areas were also advised to manage the crops activities accordingly.—INP